The Cabinet has agreed to buy around 150 million euros worth of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, which will be given to Ukraine for their war against Russia. The guided bombs will be bought directly from the Dutch industry sector, according to caretaker Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who is visiting Ukraine.

The Cabinet has also freed up 200 million euros, which will be spent along with other countries on buying unmanned airplanes for the government in Kyiv. These are drones meant for reconnaissance missions. “These drones are already in use and have proved their value on the battlefield,” the minister added.

Three Dutch F-16s have been sent to Romania. Ukrainians are taught in the training center in Romania how to fly the F-16s. The planes come with spare parts and ammunition.

The Dutch F-16s are superfluous as the F-35 is replacing them. A total of 18 F-16s will be sent from the Netherlands to Romania. Another 24 F-16s will be sent directly to Ukraine.

The minister said the fighter jets will be sent to Ukraine in autumn. It was the first time that the minister brought a trade delegation with her on the trip. The minister told ANP that everything was on schedule thus far.

Denmark will also send F-16s to Ukraine; however, these will be delivered in the summer before the Dutch arrivals. “These are very complex weapons systems, and we do not want to rush anything,” Ollongren added.

The Netherlands, Denmark, and the United States are leading an international coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Ollongren spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on her trip. Zelensky asked about the new Cabinet, which is currently in formation talks between the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB.

The PVV was opposed to supporting Ukraine in the past. Ollongren understood Zelensky’s concerns. “Of course, he wants to know what he can expect.”

She emphasized to Zelensky that there is “widespread parliamentary support” to help Ukraine. She also pointed out that many issues are on the right track, like the deliveries of fighter jets and the ten-year security agreements that Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed recently in Kharkiv.

Ollongren claims that the implementation of that agreement is what matters now. Among other things, it states that both countries will work together in a military sense.

This is also why Ollongren brought a small trade delegation consisting of three companies from the Defense industry on the trip. The companies in question are Deltaquad, Avalor AI, and AEC Skyline.

The entrepreneurs are “very pleased” that they have been able to take the first steps. The steps refer to agreements concerning drones and artificial intelligence. Ollongren hopes to travel to Ukraine with a larger delegation from the Defense industry in the future.

“It has become a technical war. You need to adapt quickly to what is necessary,” the minister continued. She added that the Dutch high-tech industry has a lot of expertise that can be used directly in the war.

Ollongren was in Dnipro, a city in the Eastern region of Ukraine. Military maintenance facilities where the material that the Netherlands has gifted Ukraine is kept and maintained were among the locations that she visited. She claimed that the biggest challenge was getting spare parts to the country.

There have been around three billion euros worth of military goods bought for Ukraine in the two years since Russia’s invasion of the country.