Roughly three-fourths of those who carry out acts of violence against the LGBTQ community were already known to the police prior to the incidents. Researchers from the Erasmus University said that this is disproportionately high, as the rate falls to 63 percent when it comes to other crimes.

The figures were part of a report published on Wednesday called Richten op de regenboog, which translates as Aim for the Rainbow in English. The study was organized in collaboration with the Scientific Research and Data Center (WODC).

Most perpetrators commit crimes because they dislike public expressions by the LGBTQ community, and individuals who openly identify as a sexual or gender minority. “They seem to see LGBTQ expressions as an attack on traditional values in society,” the researchers wrote.

A large group of culprits also curse or make jokes at the expense of the community out of reflex. The majority of the perpetrators are of Dutch nationality. They are usually under 25 years of age and have a weak or vulnerable socioeconomic position, according to the researchers.

The researchers analyzed 88 criminal cases involving violence against lesbians, gay people, bisexuals, transgender people, and queers (LGBTQ). The offenders were predominantly male in those cases, representing 95 percent of the total.

The researchers advocate for making it easier to report a crime. The fact that people do not have much confidence in the police hinders LGBTQ people from reporting crimes.

They also think the violence should be better addressed with laws and regulations that use more inclusive language, so authorities are better equipped to combat it. This can include a better use of gender terminology in criminal law statutes so that "violence against transpeople can be registered and punished as such.” The researchers issued a plea for expanding education widespread societal education.

“Everybody in the Netherlands should be able to be themselves and feel safe no matter what your sexual orientation, gender, sex, skin color or background is,” Astrid Oosenbrug, chair of the LGBTQIA+ interest group COC Nederland, responded about the report.

She added that insults or violence against the rainbow community can never be normalized. Four interest groups, including COC, will hand over a recommended course of action to caretaker Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz on Thursday. The organizations have pleaded for more police capacity to combat discrimination and abuse.