A woman was stabbed by her husband on the street outside her home in Mierlo, Noord-Brabant, on Saturday. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the Heer van Rodestraat. Omroep Brabant reported that a suspect, who is believed to be her husband, was arrested further away in the park. There were also children in the apartment during the incident who suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for examination.

The police did not report how many children were involved in the stabbing incident, but according to the local broadcaster, it was five. It is also unclear whether the woman was injured in the home, went outside, and died there or whether the incident took place outside. The suspect and the woman lived in the same house.

Police do not yet have more details about the victim and the circumstances. "Much is still unclear. We are investigating at the scene," police wrote on X in the early evening.