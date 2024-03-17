A minor from Emmen was arrested after a shooting in Klazienaveen (Drenthe) on Saturday evening. The shooting in the Pastoor Jongeriusstraat, near a supermarket, happened around 7 p.m. According to the police, no one was injured.

On Saturday evening, the police received a report of a shooting in Klazienaveen at 7.10 p.m. Several units went to the scene. Shortly after the incident, a suspect, an underage boy from Emmen, was arrested. The boy is in custody and was questioned by the police.

Initial investigations revealed that shots were fired, but it is still unclear with what type of weapon. The police suspect that the cause of the incident is a longer-term conflict between acquaintances.