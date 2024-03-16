Two officers were injured during a car chase through part of Limburg and Germany on Friday afternoon. The officers were taken to hospital for treatment. According to a spokesperson, it is still unclear exactly how they were injured.

Around 5.20 p.m., the officers pursued a driver who showed conspicuous driving behavior near Brunssum in Limburg. The driver fled the scene, prompting the police to take up the car chase. In the direction of Schinveld, the suspect rammed a Royal Military Police vehicle. According to the spokesperson, the police officers were not injured.

The man then continued his escape attempt across the border into Germany. There, too, he rammed two cars. A short time later, the man crossed back into Dutch territory, where he lost control of the steering wheel in Echterbosch and ended up in a meadow. The suspect tried to escape on foot. However, he was stopped in a meadow in Maria Hoop at around 5.45 p.m.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Belgium, was arrested. He is accused of attempted manslaughter and serious assault, among other things. In addition, the man did not have a driver's license and the police found narcotics in his pocket, the police said. The 31-year-old is still in custody and his car was confiscated.