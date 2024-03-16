Greenpeace initiates summary proceedings against the Dutch government to reduce nitrogen emissions quickly. A Greenpeace complaint about the Dutch nitrogen policy has been pending for months. However, if the government only takes action after the ruling in this case, the environmental organization believes it will be "too late."

"These are lawsuits that we don't want to start," said Greenpeace director Andy Palmen about the summary proceedings. "But we see no other option because the government is not taking action that can save the most endangered nature."

Last July, Greenpeace initiated more extensive main proceedings to ensure that the state drastically reduces nitrogen precipitation in the most sensitive nature before 2025 and 2030. Many nature reserves are even more sensitive to nitrogen than expected, Greenpeace reported on Saturday. The government must, therefore, act immediately. Greenpeace wants to use the urgent proceedings to force the government to submit a concrete policy plan and additional measures before the ruling in the main proceedings.

Two years ago, a specialized working group concluded that action is needed in some endangered nature reserves by the end of 2025. These include old oak forests and drifting sand heaths. Too much nitrogen is bad for birds, which are more likely to break their legs and lay eggs with thinner shells due to a lack of calcium.

Greenpeace is supported in the summary proceedings by environmental organizations such as Mobilization for the Environment (MOB), Friends of the Earth, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Case against government over high PFAS concentration in soil

In another environmental case, Lawyers Geert-Jan and Carry Knoops are preparing a case against the Dutch government for the high PFAS values ​​in the soil. A further discussion will take place with the government next week. The requirements are then drawn up in consultation with experts, Geert-Jan Knoops said after an article in De Telegraaf.

Knoops said the case will be filed in a few weeks. Ten organizations have joined and more could join.

"The organizations have said that they want a court ruling on the Dutch state's duty of care regarding the PFAS problem," said Knoops. However, the lawyer cannot yet say what the substantive demands of the government are. It is still too early in the process for that.

PFAS is a collective term for thousands of chemicals. Some substances are carcinogenic and can damage the immune system. Once they are in the ground, it is difficult to filter them out or clean the soil. PFAS is found in non-stick pans, among other things.