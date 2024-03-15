Eindhoven Airport will definitely close for five months starting in February 2027, several sources confirmed to the Telegraaf. The runway must be renovated and equipped with installations to make landing in the fog possible. But it means five months of no income for the airlines, car rental companies, and catering companies at the airport.

Holiday flyer Transavia and travel agency TUI told the Telegraaf that they’ve been informed of the five-month closure. TUI has a meeting with the airport director in the coming weeks and will comment on the matter further after. Transavia also refused further comment. The Ministry of Defense, which owns the airport, declined to comment.

Car rental company Enterprise has 100 cars at the airport and ten employees. “It would be a big blow if the airport suddenly closed for five months. There will be no turnover, while we still incur costs for rent, salaries, road tax for the cars, and insurance. The airport must come up with a suitable solution,” CEO Thomas Wolters told the newspaper.

Travel association ANVR is mainly relieved that the closure is still far off. “There is still three years, more than enough time to find a solution together. That’s up to the airlines and the airport. In conversation with Eindhoven, the goodwill was also evident,” a spokesperson said.