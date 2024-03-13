Interpol has issued a “Red Notice” against Desi Bouterse, asking police forces around the world to arrest the 78-year-old former Surinamese president if he shows up in their country. Bouterse was sentenced to 20 years in prison late last year for the December murders of 1982.

In December, Bouterse was sentenced on appeal to 20 years in prison for the murder of 15 political opponents under his leadership in the 1980s. He was supposed to report to prison in mid-January but failed to do so. He was last seen in Suriname on January 9.

Four of Bouterse’s former bodyguards were also sentenced to prison for their role in the December murders. Three of them reported to prison to serve their sentences. Iwan Dijksteel went on the run.

Suriname placed its former president and Dijksteel on its wanted list on January 17.