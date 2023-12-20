The top court in Suriname affirmed the conviction and 20-year prison sentence against Desi Bouterse, the former president of Suriname, for his role in the December Murders. The High Court of Justice issued the final verdict in the case on Wednesday. However, the High Court did not call for Bouterse's immediate request.

Bouterse, now 78 years of age, was not present when the verdict was read. He has always maintained his innocence. In its decision, the High Court affirmed two lower court rulings.

Bouterse, who formerly lead the military, staged a coup in February 1980 in which he deposed the Surinamese government. Nearly three years later, Bouterse's regime rousted 15 prominent Surinamese people from their homes in the middle of the night in an operation that began on December 7, 1982.

Seen as political opponents, the 15 people were taken to Fort Zeelandia, which Bouterse used as his headquarters at the time. The victims were first tortured before being killed by soldiers. The group of victims includes union leaders, journalists, university lecturers, soldiers, attorneys, and businessmen.

Bouterse was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 20 years in prison during a court-martial procedure in 2019. The Court of Appeal affirmed the conviction and sentence in 2021.

This week, the Dutch Embassy in Suriname issued a warning to Dutch people in the country regarding the outcome of the trial. A threat analysis by Suriname's police and intelligence offices cautioned that Bouterse's supporters, of which there are many, could intend to endanger public safety if the former president was convicted.

The threat analysis leaked out in December, stating there were "real and very serious threats."