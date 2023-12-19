The Dutch embassy in Suriname issued a warning about the possibility of unrest surrounding Wednesday's final ruling in a court case against the former military leader and former president, Desi Bouterse, and four co-defendants. Each of them was sentenced to 20 years in prison for their role in the December Murders of 1982.

"Be alert, avoid crowds, keep an eye on the local news and follow instructions from the local authorities," the embassy wrote in a message to Dutch people present in Suriname. There is a chance of unrest in the capital of Paramaribo on Wednesday, and the days following the court ruling. Bouterse still commands unconditional support from many supporters. in the country.

There are "real and very serious threats" from groups and individuals who want to endanger public peace and safety, according to a threat analysis by the Surinamese police and intelligence services. The document leaked out earlier in December.

The December Murders refers to a series of executions that took place in Fort Zeelandia in Paramiribo early in December 1982. Two years earlier, in February 1980, Bouterse staged a coup and deposed the Surinamese government. Then, for three days beginning on December 7, Bouterse's subordinates arrested 15 prominent Surinamese people who were seen as opponents to the military regime. They were rousted out of bed in the middle of the night, and brought to Fort Zeelandia, where the unarmed detainees were tortured and killed by soldiers.

The trial started in 2007. After lengthy delays and two previous court-martial verdicts in 2019 and 2021, the Court of Justice is now ruling on appeals filed by Bouterse and the four other suspects against their conviction and sentencing.

Bouterse was instructed by party members on Saturday evening not to go to the hearing on Wednesday. However, his lawyer has advised him to attend the court hearing. The police will announce later Tuesday what measures they plan to take. As during every hearing in this case, schools in the area will also be closed on Wednesday.