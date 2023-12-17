Desi Bouterse is not allowed to come to the court on the 20th of December for the final verdict about the December murders of 1982, where fifteen defenseless men lost their lives. The prosecutor demands 20 years in prison each for Bouterse and four other suspects. The elderly party leader has listened to advice to stay home on Wednesday.

Thousands of supporters of the 78-year-old coup leader, former army general, ex-president, and politician came to the centre of the National Democratic Party in Paramaribo on Saturday evening. It was announced that it was time for instructions, but contrary to expectations, the party leader did not give instructions but was given them.

His supporters cheered loudly when a party leader suggested that Bouterse stay home on Wednesday. That happened after Bouterse had been on stage for almost an hour to present his version of recent Surinamese history. As usual, he slammed the Netherlands, the colonizer.

Bouterse also had a message for the legal power. He spoke of a “legal process” and asked “the magistrates” to keep in mind “that things could get out of hand.” Bouterse said he will watch how the judge will react.

The Surinamese government is taking into account possible unrest surrounding the final verdict. Earlier this week, a confidential analysis was leaked showing which groups, people, and circumstances could lead to social eruptions. Safety is guaranteed, according to President Chan Santokhi.