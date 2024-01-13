There is an ongoing search for Desi Bouterse after he did not report to prison, the Surinamese Public Prosecution Service has said. Bouterse was due to report to a Surinamese jail at 1 p.m. Netherlands time on Friday to start a 20-year sentence for his role in the December Murders. Fifteen political opponents of his were killed in 1982.

His former bodyguard, Iwan Dijksteel, who was sentenced to 15 years, is also being sought after. The three other suspects, ex-military Ernst Gefferie, Benny Brondenstein, and Stephanus Dendoe, listened to the public prosecution's calls and reported to the prison, which is located 20 kilometers outside Paramaribo, on Friday morning.

The news site Starnieuws reports that the three have been admitted to the prison infirmary in Santo Boma for medical reasons. It is not known where Bouterse is. His wife, Ingrid, said on Friday morning that she did not know where he was. The rumor machine in Suriname is now running at full speed.

Spokesperson Ricardo Panka of Bouterse National Democratic Party said on the radio on Friday afternoon that the Netherlands and the United States are getting involved with the court case. He lashed out at Dutch lawyer Gerard Spong, who said on Surinamese radio that it is straightforward for the Public Prosecution Service to have the ex-army leader internationally identified. He further criticized President Chan Santokhi for recently discussing the trial surrounding the December murders with an American Deputy Defense Minister who was visiting Suriname.