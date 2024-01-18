The Surinamese police have published a bulletin in their search for Desi Bouterse, publishing his photo and description. The former president failed to report for his prison sentence for his role in the December murders and has disappeared.

In December, Bouterse was sentenced on appeal to 20 years in prison for the murder of 15 political opponents under his leadership in the 1980s. He was supposed to report to prison on Friday but failed to do so. He was last seen in Suriname on January 9.

The Surinamese police also released a photo and bulletin of Iwan Dijksteel, Bouterse’s bodyguard. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the December murders.

According to the Surinamese news site Starnieuws, the police searched Bouterse and Dijksteel’s homes earlier this week and found no trace of them.

Bouterse’s lawyer, Irvin Kanhai, made a deal with the Public Prosecution Service that Bouterse could start his prison sentence in the RCR Medical Center due to his health. Kanhai last had contact with his client before the deal, so Bouterse might not know that he was expected at a healthcare hotel in Paramaribo, the lawyer told ANP. “I have no direct contact with the people. I have to do it through someone.”