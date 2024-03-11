Almost a third of Netherlands residents have used herbal remedies in the past year. 81 percent of them used these natural alternatives in combination with medications, usually without knowing the risks, according to a study by Kantar on behalf of the Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB).

“Herbal remedies can change the way medications work. A medicine can then work less well or more strongly. Or someone may experience more side effects. Sometimes, a combination can have serious consequences,” the MEB said.

Half of the people in the study had little or no knowledge about the possible side effects of the herbal remedies they used. 86 percent wrongly think combining herbs and medicines poses only a small risk. And 72 percent said they didn’t tell their GP about the herbal remedies they use.

Herbal remedies like valerian, garlic, turmeric, cannabis, and green tea are known to interact with medications, the MEB said. “It concerns very different medicines: from antacids and contraceptives to cardiovascular medicines.”

The MEB teamed up with the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) to launch the “Know what you are taking campaign,” aimed at informing Netherlands residents about the side effects and unintended consequences 11 popular herbal remedies can have. Until the end of this month, Netherlands residents can find this info on cards on the shelf with herbal remedies in the drug store, in the waiting rooms of healthcare providers, and in posts and videos online.