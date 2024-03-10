Americans living in the Netherlands were able to vote in the US presidential primaries for the second time on Saturday. About 30 Americans came to the polling station for Democratic Party members in the Neude library in Utrecht, said Tré Shawn L. Griffin-Noordermeer, chairman of Democrats Abroad in the Netherlands.

American expats from Groningen came to Utrecht to cast their votes, but Democrats from Amsterdam also came after they missed the opportunity to vote in the capital on Tuesday. About 70 voters came to this poll. Another polling station will open on Sunday at The American Book Center in The Hague. Griffin-Noordermeer expects a higher turnout there than in Utrecht.

The American Democrats in the Netherlands can choose between President Joe Biden, who has already secured his party's nomination, and the unknown Marianne Williamson. The votes of Democrats abroad are added together and count as a single state. Democrats Abroad will elect 21 delegates who will ultimately help determine who will be the party's nominee in November's presidential election.

The Republicans, however, did not open polling stations. Members of the Republican Party can cast their vote by post or by mail.