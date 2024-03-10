Two residents of a house on Steinweg in Voerendaal were seriously injured after they overpowered a burglar in the house around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The intruder, however, has fled, the police reported.

Several police units as well as a helicopter have started a search for the suspect in the area around the Steinweg in Voerendaal. According to the police, the suspect is wearing an army green jacket and brown trousers. It is unknown in which direction the perpetrator fled. People who see the suspect are advised not to approach him themselves and to call 112.

It is still unclear what exactly happened in the home and how the victims were injured.

Mayor Wil Houben calls the incident extremely sad. “It just so happens that they are also my neighbors at the back, albeit quite a distance away. An incident like this has a major impact on the neighborhood,” he told De Telegraaf.