King Willem-Alexander was greeted with boos from demonstrators on his arrival at the official opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who arrived at the National Holocaust Museum a short time later, was also booed by the demonstrators.

The protesters also shouted various slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Israel Terrorist", an ANP reporter heard. Two banners reading "Stop the genocide" and "Never again is now" were hung on a building right next to the museum.

Before King Willem-Alexander entered the museum, he handed a mezuzah to the granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Rudie Cortissos on the occasion of the opening of the National Holocaust Museum. A mezuzah is a quiver containing a fragment of text from the Torah, which is attached to the doorpost according to Jewish custom.

After the handover, Cortissos attached the mezuzah to the door frame of the entrance to the National Holocaust Museum. During this opening act, demonstrators shouted several slogans, including “Free Palestine” at the King.



After the opening, the King began a tour of the museum.

​​​​​



Pro-Palestine protesters attack the police during opening of Holocaust Museum

During the opening of the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, there was a confrontation between the Mobile Police Unit (ME) and demonstrators at the police cordon between Waterlooplein and Visserplein in Amsterdam. Earlier, the Mobile Unit had positioned itself on the road between the Portuguese Synagogue and Waterlooplein to prevent demonstrators from moving from Waterlooplein towards the synagogue. Several demonstrators climbed onto the police vehicles set up as a barrier. The ME beat them there with batons, according to an ANP reporter.

The demonstrators also started throwing fireworks and eggs at the police as well as police vehicles. The demonstrators stuck flyers with the head of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the text "wanted" on these vehicles. The demonstrators are protesting against the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the opening of the National Holocaust Museum.

Furthermore, groups of demonstrators challenged each other in front of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. A group of Palestine supporters shouted slogans such as “Shame on you” and “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea” at a dozen pro-Israel demonstrators. They in turn waved Israeli flags provocatively, an ANP reporter said.

In the section of the pro-Israel demonstrators hangs a banner with photos of people who were kidnapped on October 7. The police intervene between both parties to calm things down.