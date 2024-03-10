PSV picked up a tough victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday night to continue their unbeaten run. Full-back Sergino Dest struck in the tenth minute for the match's only goal.

The United States international started the match well, creating a chance for his fellow US international teammate Malik Tillman before scoring to give his side the lead.

Dest received the ball on the wing from Oliver Boscagli and cut inside past two players before curling it into the far corner.

The game was relatively even for the most part, with the home side creating some good chances of their own, but Thibo Baeten and Enric Llansana saw their efforts saved by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Dest nearly scored a brace in the final stages of the game, but his shot hit the post before Ricardo Pepi volleyed the rebound over

Armando Obispo will miss PSV's next league match against FC Twente next weekend. The defender was sent off after receiving his second yellow in the 88th minute.

PSV are still ten points clear at the top of the table and are still unbeaten in the Eredivisie this season. They travel to Germany next to play the second leg of their last 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. The first match between the two finished 1-1.

It was a disastrous weekend for Vitesse as they lost the hugely important relegation battle match with RKC Waalwijk on Saturday. The Arnhemmers are in the direct relegation spot, five points behind RKC, who are in the relegation play-off spot.

Vitesse knew the importance of the match, as a win would have taken them above RKC in the league. But they fell behind in Waalwijk in the 28th minute. Not enough was done to stop Julian Lelieveld's cross, which was perfectly set up for David Min to nod the ball into the far corner.

The match was level after the 55th minute. Kacper Kozlowski chipped the pass in behind the defence to Paxten Aaronson who half-volleyed it into the net in front of the traveling fans from Arnhem.

RKC retook the lead with twenty minutes left in the match. Vitesse's dominance in that period was all undone by a great pass from centre-back Dario van den Buijs and a simple finish by Reuven Niemeijer.

Michiel Kramer put the game beyond doubt in the match's final seconds. Vitesse goalkeeper Eloy Room came forward for the last corner to try and help his side score a goal, but the ball was cleared to Richonell Margaret, who played a terrific pass into the path of Kramer, who only had to roll the ball home.

It was a massive win for Henk Fraser's side, which is level on points with Excelsior. If they manage to finish above the Rotterdammers, who have lost six matches in a row, then they will be safe without even needing the play-offs.

