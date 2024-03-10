The Feminist March will be held in Amsterdam on Sunday evening, following International Women's Day earlier this week. Participants are marching to raise awareness for "issues in the lives of both women and non-binary people and all others who are disadvantaged by patriarchy," the organization said.

Previous editions of the march took place during the day, this march starts at 7 p.m. "So in addition to your megaphones, banners, and protest signs, also bring lights this year," the organization reports. The march starts on Dam Square and ends on Museumplein. The protest is expected to end at 8:30 p.m.

Before the march, the organizers will hold the so-called Feminist Future Festival, with all kinds of feminist speakers. The festival is from 12:00 to 18:00 in Vlaams Cultuurhuis de Brakke Grond.

The Feminist March is the successor to the Women's March, which has been held since 2017. "By continuing as Feminist March, we hope to send a clear message: feminism is not just for women, but for everyone who is part of a marginalized group or feels part of our collective," the organization said last year. During previous editions of the march, thousands of people participated.