A 62-year-old man died, and a 61-year-old woman got seriously hurt in a stabbing in The Hague on Thursday morning. The police arrested a 38-year-old local as a suspect. Locals describe the victims as a “happily married couple” and “social, kind, and sweet.”

The police responded to a report of a stabbing near Loevesteinlaan at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. They found two victims with multiple stab wounds on Dalfenstraat. First responders tried to resuscitate the 62-year-old man, but he died at the scene. They stabilized the woman and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

A neighbor told the Telegraaf that the “happily married couple” were walking toward Loevesteinlaan at around 7:55 a.m. when they were attacked on Dalfsenstraat. The incident left the neighborhood shaken. “We have known each other for 26 years,” a neighbor told the newspaper. Another added: “It’s really bizarre. These people had no problems with anyone. It is very remarkable that they were stabbed.”

Police officers arrested the suspect, a 38-year-old man from The Hague, in the Zuiderpark a short time after the attack. He is in custody for questioning. Investigations happened in multiple homes, the police said.

The police sealed off the victims’ home as well as another home two doors further down Dalfsenstraat. “A couple lives there who are on holiday with their youngest son,” a local told the newspaper. “The older son has psychological problems and lives elsewhere.”