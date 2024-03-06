The Netherlands will enjoy a mostly dry and sunny weekend, with highs near 12 degrees Celsius. Nights will be chilly, with lows dipping down to the freezing point inland on Sunday. After the weekend, skies will become cloudier, with some rain and gradually cooler temperatures, according to Dutch meteorological office KNMI.

After a rather pleasant Wednesday morning and afternoon, the nighttime will bring dry weather with lows around 3 degrees, potentially reaching freezing in areas with the clearest skies. The east to northeast wind will be light to moderate as Thursday transitions to partly cloudy skies with highs near 10 degrees, remaining dry throughout the day. "The wind comes from the east and will be moderate, occasionally quite strong in the northern coastal area and on the IJsselmeer."

The low temperature could again fall to the freezing point before rising up to 11 degrees on a sunny Friday. The mercury will rise even higher to 14 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. There is a low chance of precipitation on each of the three days, though it will likely become cloudier on Sunday.

The work week will kick off with highs ranging anywhere from 8 to 12 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday, as the wind shifts from out of the northeast. It will likely remain dry, but a chance of periodic rain will persist.

Looking ahead, the weather conditions were "fairly uncertain" for March 12-15, the KNMI said. From then on, there is a good chance it will remain rather dry and cool. However, there will remain a one-in-four chance the weather will be a bit more variable should temperatures rise well above the long-term average of 10-11 degrees during the day and 3 degrees at night.