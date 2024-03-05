Last year, the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate received over 330 reports of sexual misconduct by healthcare providers towards people receiving care. That is over a third more than in 2022 and amounts to nearly one report a day last year.

The most reports came from disability care (100), followed by mental healthcare (70), physiotherapy (60), and youth care (50). The Inspectorate also received 40 reports of sexual misconduct in nursing, 10 in care for asylum seekers, and less than five in the GGD health services.

The sexual misconduct included sexually suggestive comments and messages, unwanted touching, unnecessary physical examination, and sexual contact. There were also reports of sexual assault and rape, the Inspectorate said.

The Inspectorate stressed that sexual contact between healthcare providers and patients is never allowed. “There is always an unequal relationship between healthcare provider and patient or client. Sexual contact damages that care relationship. Immediately or later,” the Inspectorate said. “It is not allowed; it is never allowed.”

The higher number of reports does not necessarily mean that there is more sexual misconduct in healthcare. Victims could be more likely to come forward because more attention is being paid to the topic, and people are more alert to it. “The Inspectorate finds that positive. But the actual number of cases is still probably much higher than the number of reports.”