Rabin Baldewsingh of the National Coordinator Against Discrimination and Racism (NCDR) is pleading for a follow-up study to the Safety Monitor 2023 by Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This was the first time that research was conducted into the extent to which origin and outward appearance were grounds for a police stop, according to civilians. Caretaker Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz said, "It's such a complicated subject," but added that it is "very good" that such a study was carried out for the first time.

People who were not born in the Netherlands or who have a diverse background said in the CBS survey that they feel they are searched more often than people with Dutch heritage. They also more often think that their origin, skin color, or appearance was a reason for that stop.

Among Dutch people with a Moroccan background, 35 percent believe an inspection had to do with origin, appearance, or skin color. Among people whose parents are Turkish or Surinamese, 31 percent considered that connection. Only 4 percent of Dutch people without an ethnically diverse background think so.

"This is about a survey on perception," a spokesperson for Baldewsingh said. "Of course, we need to look into this because if people feel that they are mistreated, it damages their confidence in the police. Additional quantitative research would provide clear numbers."

The figures on their own say very little, but they do form a basis and should be interpreted, Yeşilgöz said. "These are experiences, feelings, suspicions. I take them very seriously. But, as much as possible, I have to be able to see them in the sense of: what is real, what can you conclude from it and what else can the police do to prevent those feelings in the first place?"

The tally among people with Moroccan, Turkish or Surinamese heritage who feel profiled by police "is very high," Yeşilgöz said. She said the next steps must be considered "carefully." It is a very important subject "for the police internally," she added, saying it already has their "full attention."

The NCDR has the subject on its agenda and has included "two reinforcements" on ethnic profiling in this year's National Program. "These are about improving complaint handling in the case of ethnic profiling and strengthening the existing approach by the police," the spokesperson said. As coordinator, Baldewsingh will continue to monitor developments "critically," she said.