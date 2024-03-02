The third edition of the so-called ALS Sunrise Walk in Utrecht raised over 900,000 euros for research into the fatal nerve and muscle disease. Over 3,000 participants participated in the walk, which took place on Friday night, according to the organizing ALS Nederland Foundation.

The aim of the walk is for participants from all over the country to walk into the sunrise in a night-time walk to "shine a special light on the ALS disease," according to the organizer. During the event, the sunrise symbolizes the hope for a cure for the currently fatal disease.

"Almost all participants have been personally affected by ALS, PSMA and PLS in one way or another. Among the thousands of participants, there are 17 people taking part who have this terrible diagnosis themselves," said Limore Noach, director of the ALS Nederland Foundation. "For many, participation is not only a fundraiser for research but also a way to turn their powerlessness into determination."

This year, participants could choose between a route of 25, 15, or 5 kilometers. Everyone arrived at the Jaarbeurs at sunrise, where the final result was announced. The event raised 916,146 euros, a record compared to previous editions. It is also a provisional result, as donations can still be made until March 31.