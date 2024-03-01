The Education Executive Agency (DUO) has indirectly discriminated against migrant students with fraud controls, says caretaker Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf after an investigation by advice organization PwC. These students were checked more often at their homes to see whether they really lived there and not with their parents and, therefore, were unjustly collecting a living-away-from-home grant. The minister has apologized for this.

In deciding to check a home, the DUO employees first looked at the distance to the student's parent's house, which is usually shorter with students of migration background. The student's background was not a criterion when deciding to visit a home, but because the checks were selected with characteristics that are more common among people with a migration background, there was still discrimination, according to Dijkgraaf.

It is not just about the distance to the parents but also other features that were a part of the selection process for controls. Employees also looked to see whether the youngsters lived in a student house. They saw the chances of fraud as more minor if this was the case. With this, students with a migration background were disadvantaged as there was less chance of them living in a student house.

"You can expect the government to provide solid substantiation as to why criteria are used, but that has not happened," says a spokesperson for the minister.

Secondary vocational education (MBO) students also received more visits. This is because, from 2015 onwards, they were the only ones able to apply for a non-resident grant because the loan system - which has now been abolished - was then introduced for students at colleges and universities. The likelihood of fraud was unfairly seen as higher for MBO students between 2012 and 2015. DUO's reason was that this group of students had less of a need to leave their parental home due to the large number of MBO institutions. This assumption also turned out to be not well substantiated.

Earlier this week, the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating government fraud policy warned that a scandal similar to the childcare allowance scandal could happen again.