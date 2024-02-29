Ten people suspected of rioting outside the Opera event center in The Hague will remain in custody for at least another 90 days, a court ruled on Thursday. Four people were released from pre-trial detention, but remain criminal suspects, the Public Prosecution Service said.

The police arrested a total of 16 people as part of the investigation into the riots. They are all men between 19 and 48 years old. They reside in a variety of municipalities, including Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Cuijk, De Goorn, The Hague, Maastricht, Nijmegen, Rijkevoort, Rosmalen, Rotterdam, and Utrecht.

The two suspects who were not in court on Thursday are still in custody.

The disturbances in the area of Fruitweg took place during a meeting of members of the Eritrean community in The Hague meeting center on February 17. A group of Eritreans sought confrontation with people celebrating a belated New Year's party indoors.

Fifteen police officers were injured, and two police cars and a bus went up in flames. Rocks, fireworks and other items were thrown at police officers and the fire brigade, according to police.