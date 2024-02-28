Two live porpoises have washed up in the Netherlands in a week. The organization reports that both animals are very weak and will be taken in by the animal rescue foundation SOS Dolfijn.

An animal in need of medical help was found on Monday by walkers on the beach in Noordwijk. Last Friday, a washed-up porpoise suffering from a severe respiratory infection was rescued near the Maasvlakte. The animals are cared for by volunteers and professional care providers in the organization's shelter.

SOS Dolfijn says that the animals have a good chance of recovery. "They will be examined in the coming days by the doctors to identify all problems and treat them. The treatment of these animals usually takes three to six months, after which they can return to the sea," the organization added.

It is not rare for porpoises, who have the Noordzee and Waddenzee as natural habitats, to wash up on the Dutch shore. "It is usually severely sick or weakened animals who cannot swim anymore. The mammals would drown if they didn't lay on the beach. Unlike a seal on the beach, a porpoise or dolphin on the beach is always an animal in need," states SOS Dolfijn.