Police in The Hague caught a street newspaper seller walking around with 31,800 euros in cash on him. The police are investigating what the man was doing with that much money and where it came from.

Officers stopped the man for a check on Noordeinde in The Hague city center on Saturday. The man was unable to identify himself, so the police detained him, a police spokesperson told AD. At the police station, the police found that the man was undocumented in the Netherlands.

The police called in the AVIM, the police team in The Hague responsible for identifying and monitoring foreign nationals and investigating human trafficking. They asked the man to empty his pockets. He took out 636 fifty euro notes, totaling 31,800 euros.

Investigators questioned the man and then released him from custody. “We are currently still investigating the origin of the money,” the AVIM said on X.