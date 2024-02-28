“There’s a first time for everything,” midwife Daisy van Waarde wrote on Facebook after delivering a healthy baby girl at a gas station between Zeirkzee and Goes in Zeeland. The child’s parents were on the way to the hospital, but the girl just couldn’t wait to make her way into the world.

The Zierikzee family were on their way to the hospital in Goes at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the delivery. But baby Amé turned out to be in more of a hurry than her parents. Halfway there, the father called Van Waarde at the Schouwen-Duiveland midwife practice, saying that the baby was coming.

"I then told them to stop at the gas station because they would never make it to Goes and I could help them there," Van Waarde said. “We had to make a pit stop at the Shell on the way to the hospital,” Van Waarde said.

She helped deliver the baby in the front seat of the car at the gas station, the midwife told Omroep Zeeland. The delivery went smoothly, and there were no complications other than the location, she said.

The police were also present and brought Amé her first gift, a teddy bear wearing a police shirt. The family went to the hospital for an evaluation, and all three are doing well, Van Waarde said. The mother and newborn were still at the hospital for observation on Tuesday night.

“The practice has been around for over 17 years and we have never had this before in all those years!” Van Waarde said.