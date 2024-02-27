Police arrested the parents of a baby that died in a home in Helvoirt, Noord-Brabant on Monday. The 34-year-old mother and 39-year-old father were taken into custody that evening after an initial investigation, police said on Tuesday.

“They are suspected of involvement in the child’s death,” police stated. The baby was several weeks old when it died in the home on Schoorstraat.

The baby’s father called emergency services, according to the Brabants Dagblad. While waiting for first responders to arrive, a neighbor tried to assist in treating the baby.

Attempts by rescue workers to revive the baby failed at the scene. Records show a trauma team was sent by helicopter to the Schoorstraat just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The neighbor said the baby was three weeks old, and the family just moved on the block earlier in February.

The cause of death has not been revealed. “Given the sensitivity of the matter and the impact on everyone involved, we are reluctant to share information,” police said.

The investigation was ongoing. The suspects could face a remand hearing by Friday afternoon.