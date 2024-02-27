Babboe has recalled its CITY, CITY E, MINI, and MINI E cargo bikes over safety concerns, the company said on Tuesday. Customers with bikes that fall under the recall will be offered a replacement or another “suitable alternative” and compensation for the inconvenience, Babboe said.

“Research showed that the safety of the CITY, CITY E, MINI, and MINI E models can't be guaranteed,” Babboe said. The company and the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), therefore, initiated the recall. “In other countries where Babboe is sold, we are in contact with the relevant authorities to coordinate the appropriate measures.”

The company set up a website where customers with a Babboe CITY or MINI cargo bike can enter their frame number to check whether their bike falls under the recall. The site goes live at 10:00 a.m.

Earlier this month, the NVWA ordered Babboe to stop selling cargo bikes after reports that their frames would randomly brake - a problem Babboe was well aware of, according to research by RTL Nieuws. “We also recommend not using these models for the time being,” the company said on Tuesday.

The affected models are: