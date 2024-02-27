Ajax will have to find a different location if they qualify for the UEFA Conference League football playoffs at the season's end. Dutch music group the Toppers have concerts planned in the Johan Cruijff ArenA at the end of May, and they cannot simply move those dates, the group's manager has said.

The likelihood of Ajax taking part in the playoffs became more significant on Sunday when they lost to Eredivise rivals AZ. The gap to fourth place, the last spot for automatic placement into European football, is six points. Teams from fifth to eighth qualify for the playoffs.

"We cannot move the concert. The production is too big for it," Toppers manager Benno de Leeuw said. "Better yet, dozens of us are already working on it. It can't be done."

De Leeuw is intrigued to see how Ajax will solve the problem. He says they have an agreement with the ArenA about renting the stadium. Therefore, the Toppers are not privy to the discussions. There has been no contact since then.

"They will still have hope that they will finish in the top four. But let's be honest: who had expected Ajax to end up in this situation? You don't even consider it from an Ajax perspective."

Arch-rival Feyenoord could offer a helping hand if Ajax finishes fifth. Should the Rotterdammers win the KNVB Cup, the remaining available European spots will shift one place, and the fifth-place side will automatically enter the second qualifying round for the UEFA Europa League.

Ajax thinks it is "premature" to say anything about the playoffs.