Police in Rotterdam arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing an automatic weapon near the site of an attempted kidnapping days earlier. The teenager was spotted on Jacques Dutilhweg, where several explosions also occurred in recent days. A 14-year-old boy was injured in one of the explosions, and was arrested as a suspect in that case.

The older boy is from a bit further east in Capelle aan den IJssel. Police said they saw him suspiciously riding a scooter in the area in the overnight hours into Monday morning.

“When they tried to approach the driver, he took off running,” police said. “The officer gave chase. While running, the suspect threw away a bag.” Police officers searched the bag, which contained an automatic firearm.

One of the officers involved caught up to the suspect and detained him on Marie van Eijsden Vinkstraat. “The scooter turned out to be stolen and was seized.”

Police were investigating a possible connection with an explosion on Ravelstraat in Capelle aan den IJssel at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. That incident left a teenager from The Hague wounded.

“The 14-year-old boy suffered injuries to his leg as a result of the explosion and required hospital treatment. He also had several burn marks on his body,” police said. He was treated for his injuries and brought to a police station for questioning.

The explosion damaged the exterior and windows of several homes. Witnesses said the young boy rand from the scene, and was possibly injured. Police caught up to him moments later. “This explosion is probably related to the previous incidents on Jacques Dutilhweg and Kerkhoflaan in Rotterdam,” police confirmed.

The violence likely began with an incident in the city’s Prins Alexander district when a group of people masquerading as a police tactical team attempted to kidnap a man near a home at the end of January. Two people were arrested in connection with that case.

Explosives were then detonated twice at a home on Ravelstraat, on February 5 and 19. An explosive was also set off on February 17 and 18 on Jacques Dutilheweg. A home on Kerkhoflaan in Rotterdam-Croswijk was also struck by bullets on February 11. Six people were arrested in connection with the gunfire.

Police have repeatedly appealed to the public for help in solving the seemingly-connected crimes. “The investigative team would like to get in touch with people who have more information about the underlying conflict. Who is behind this and why?” police asked.