Vitesse picked up a big win against Excelsior in Rotterdam today to put themselves within two points of RKC Waalwijk in a relegation playoff spot.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin made up for his unnecessary red card a few weeks ago by scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. Excelsior had taken the lead in the match through Lance Duijvenstein before Paxten Aaronsen had leveled.

The first half was dull, with few clear-cut chances created by either side. But the second half started with a goal in the first minute. Left-back Arthur Zagre ran through and crossed for Duijvenstein, whose first-time finish was perfect with his left foot into the far corner.

The Arnhemmers equalized eight minutes later. Luck was with Edward Sturing's side as Carlens Arcus's shot was deflected into the box and fell perfectly for Aaronson to prod it home from close range.

Vitesse got the winner with four minutes left of regular play. Anis Hadj Moussa's corner was met by centre-back Isimat-Mirin, who got just enough contact on the ball to send it into the far corner of the goal.

It was an essential victory for Vitesse because they won, and all the teams around them, Volendam, RKC Waalwijk, and their opponent Excelsior, lost. The Rotterdammers are still five points ahead of Vitesse, who are in 17th, one of the two automatic relegation spots. Excelsior are three points ahead of RKC but have lost five of their last six games, drawing the other.

PSV continued their incredible dominance of the Eredivisie, scoring seven goals against PEC Zwolle away. Luuk de Jong got a hat trick with Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko scoring twice. The other goals were scored by Ricardo Pepi and an own goal by Sam Kersten.

The opening goal was a sign of how easy it would be for Peter Bosz's side. Sergino Dest crossed into the box for Bakayoko, who headed it into the far corner without being challenged.

PSV had their second three minutes later, and again, it was a header. Joey Veerman took a corner, and de Jong smashed a header into the roof of the net from just outside the six-yard box.

Zwolle hit back in the 41st minute. Eliano Reijnders shot from outside the area, which PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez should have saved. The Argentinian made an error letting the shot squeeze under his body.

The home side gifted the league leaders a goal to reinstall the two-goal lead. Younes Namli was dribbling inside his own box and was dispossessed. Veerman won the tackle to Oliver Boscagli, who played the ball across the area to de Jong, who was waiting for a tap-in.

A long ball found de Jong just after the hour mark, who, besides his two goals, got his first assist of the match, volleying it across for Bakayoko, who side-footed it into the top corner.

De Jong got his hat trick ten minutes later. Hirving Lozano, who started as a left winger, found himself on the right side of the pitch, where he crossed it for de Jong in the box, who once again had a tap-in to score his hat trick. It was as is known in football as the perfect hat trick—one goal with the left foot, one with the right, and one header.

Lozano's switch to the right side was showing its benefits again two minutes later. The Mexican winger passed the ball into the box, resulting in Sam Kersten's inadvertently knocking it into his goal. Pepi came off the bench and slid home from just outside the goal to finish the scoring.

PSV are ten points clear of Feyenoord at the top of the table, and the champagne will be on ice at the Philips stadium. The question is, however, whether the Eindhovenaren will finish the season unbeaten.