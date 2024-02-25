A top-four spot in the Eredivisie looks out of reach for Ajax this season. The club lost the away match at AZ (2-0) and will mainly have to defend their fifth place in the coming weeks after a series of four league games with only 2 points won. Go Ahead Eagles are only 2 points behind the record champion of the Netherlands.

Ruben van Bommel was the main man for AZ, scoring two goals and following in his father's footsteps; he also had a good scoring record against Ajax while playing for Fortuna Sittard and PSV.

AZ has now opened a gap of 6 points with Ajax. The fourth place in the Eredivisie can continue to dream about third place, even though the difference with FC Twente is still 5 points. The number 3 of the Eredivisie will participate in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League next season, a tournament where Ajax will almost certainly be absent again.

No matter what manager John van 't Schip tries, he cannot shore up Ajax's defense. For a change, he started the match with five defenders in Alkmaar. "Now is the time," he said. "Especially now that I am missing my injured wingers Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis."

Yet after 7 minutes, things went wrong again for the visitors from the capital. Van Bommel escaped Anton Gaaei's attention and scored (1-0). It was not the only mistake Ajax's Danish right-back made in the opening phase of the match.

Van 't Schip did not hesitate when Gaaei almost caused a second goal. He took him off after 36 minutes and allowed Ahmetcan Kaplan to make his debut. The Turkish defender has recovered from a severe knee injury that kept him sidelined for a long time. Gaaei was also substituted before halftime of the home game against Feyenoord earlier this season after two crucial mistakes.

AZ was stronger and more enthusiastic before halftime. Van Bommel missed an open goal, and Kenneth Taylor corrected a mistake by Gaaei at the last minute. The second half was more balanced. Van 't Schip tried to force something with Chuba Akpom as an extra attacker. The Brit had been on the field for less than 3 minutes when Van Bommel scored again.