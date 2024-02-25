Whichever parties govern together, they must do so on a "common basis". This is what Cabinet formation leader Kim Putters wrote in a letter to all parliamentary group leaders in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of parliament. He cites the democratic rule of law, a "solid financial framework" and the international position of the Netherlands as examples of issues on which the parties must be in broad agreement.

"The broader the consensus on common ground, the greater the chances for various forms of fruitful political cooperation," Putters said. Last week, the formation leader spoke with several academics and experts about what cooperation could look like if one party cannot agree on the formation of a classic majority government.

According to Putters, this week was very important to look at all elements and forms of "fruitful political cooperation" from different angles. He now wants to go through all aspects individually with the party leaders. "It is incredibly important to hear how they see things" and "to be able to pour some clear wine together", Putters said on Friday, shortly after sending the letter to the parliamentary groups. He had already called the group chairmen on Thursday and informed them of his activities this week.

Putters was appointed after talks about a right-wing majority Cabinet with the two largest election winners, PVV and NSC, as well as VVD and BBB, broke down. He was tasked with exploring alternative forms of cooperation and examining which parties would be willing to participate. This mainly involved an extra-parliamentary Cabinet - a wish of NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt - which would have a greater distance to the parties' parliamentary groups in the chamber.

After this week, the Cabinet formation leader did not want to say what he understood by an extra-parliamentary Cabinet. He has "thoroughly delved into it" this week. “And you can be sure that in my report and in my statement I will show well how this should be seen. And also how politics in the Netherlands looks at it".

In this statement, he will also address the speed that he believes is needed in the formation of the new Cabinet, "because the country is naturally waiting to tackle several problems that cannot wait very long". Putters had four weeks to complete his assignment, of which one and a half weeks have now passed.

The talks with the group chairmen are on Monday and Tuesday. Only DENK canceled, just like in the first round. The party does not want the PVV to be involved in the formation.