Starting Monday, February 26, there will be fewer trains to Schiphol Airport for ten days due to construction work, ProRail reported. NS urges travelers who need to travel via the airport on these days to check the timetable before departure.

The construction work concerns the renovation of tracks, ProRail stated. Work is also being carried out on the station's escalators, fixed stairs and ramps. This work spans six years and the rail operator is now two years into the project.

ProRail will also be working on the tracks at Schiphol Airport from March 29 to April 1 and from May 9 to 13. Further work is planned for November.

Furthermore, from Monday, NS will be able to operate one train per hour less on the high-speed rail line between Breda and Amsterdam. Due to delivery problems, there are fewer new trains and the older ones need maintenance. There is also a speed limit on the route and work is being carried out at Schiphol Airport. As a result, NS has decided to use fewer trains to keep the reliability of the promised journey times as high as possible, according to the company.

An Intercity between The Hague and Rotterdam, which has been canceled since January 8, will resume on Monday. The train drivers had to be trained for this new Intercity.