Hundreds of people gathered at a church in Winsum on Thursday evening to commemorate a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in the Groningen town the day before and support each other. Pastor Thijs van de Kamp organized the gathering in consultation with the girl’s family, RTV Noord reports.

“We didn’t know what to expect in advance,” Van de Kamp, pastor at De Poort church, told the broadcaster. “It is heartwarming that hundreds of people came. Young people, churchgoers, locals, friends, and family.”

Attendees could light a candle next to a photo of the victim, talk to volunteers, or reflect or pray in silence. “The sadness is not diminishing,” the pastor said. “Hopefully, this brought some relief to the family. And it is nice for residents of the village that they could vent for a bit.”

The 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death on A.S. de Blécourtlaan on Wednesday evening. The police arrested a 19-year-old man as a suspect. According to the police, the suspect and victim knew each other. Young people from the village told RTV Noord that they were in a relationship. The police are investigating.

A memorial site was set up at the scene. People can place flowers there.

The victim had a part-time job at a drugstore in the village, which remained closed on Thursday. The horse riding school where she rode every day also remained closed.

On Wednesday, someone posted a photo on X, claiming it was the 19-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the girl to death. The police ordered the user to delete the post because it contained incorrect information, NOS reports. “It is not the intention that people play their own judge, “ a police spokesperson told the broadcaster, adding that sharing people’s personal information on social media is doxxing - a criminal offense.