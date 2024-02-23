Ajax were drawn to face English Premier League side Aston Villa in the last sixteen of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland. The side from Birmingham has already defeated AZ twice in the competition's group stage. The matches will be played on the seventh and fourteenth of March.

It is probably the toughest draw that Ajax could have gotten after their fortunate extra-time victory against Bodø/Glimt on Thursday. Unai Emery's side are fourth in the English Premier League and are among the favorites to win the Conference League.

Villa defeated AZ in the group stage of the competition. The match in Alkmaar, which was marred by crowd trouble, resulted in a 1-4 win for the English team, and the game at Villa Park was a 2-1 victory for Emery's side.

The first leg will be played in the Johan Cruijff Arena, and the return leg will be in England a week later.