Ajax drew 0-0 with English side Aston Villa in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA Conference League tie on Thursday. The match was evenly matched, and there was very little excitement for the fans in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The second leg is played next week in Birmingham.

Steven Berghuis was unavailable for selection for Ajax again. Manager John van 't Schip had hoped that Ajax's vice-captain would be fit for the game, but Berghuis has not yet recovered from his knee injury.

Surprisingly, despite facing a team that is fourth in the English Premier League, Ajax was the better side in the first half.

They should have gone into the break with the lead. Jorrel Hato played a great through ball to Brian Brobbey, who was in on goal. But the young striker showed his weakness with his weaker left foot and hit the ball into the side netting.

The home side had another chance to score after 66 minutes played. Borna Sosa pulled the ball back for Kenneth Taylor, but his shot was straight at Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Unai Emery's side got a man sent off in the 83rd minute. Defender Ezri Konsa was given a second yellow as the ref felt he pulled down Chuba Akpom, who had gotten away from him.

Ajax's numerical advantage lasted for three minutes. Youngster Tristan Gooijer was sent off for a second bookable offence for a late tackle on Alex Moreno.

The home side had another chance to snatch a win late on, but Akpom could not get the connection on the header he wanted after a great cross from Branco van den Boomen.

Both team's fans seemed happy with the draw at the final whistle. The decisive match will be played next week on Thursday at Villa Park in Birmingham at 9 p.m.