An outage caused long lines at a gas station in Heteren, Gelderland, on Tuesday evening, but not for the reason you might think. Due to the outage, the BP gas station on Polderstraat sold petrol and diesel at super-low prices.

According to De Gelderlander, motorists lined up to refuel their cars for 1.399 euros per liter of petrol and 1.069 euros per liter of diesel. On Tuesday, the average fuel prices in the Netherlands were 2.168 euros per liter for petrol and 1.995 euros per liter for diesel, according to price comparison site FullTank.

The police were at the scene to keep an eye on the crowds.

The outage has since been resolved. Its cause is not yet known.