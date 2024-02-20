A 32-year-old father from Ommen in Overijssel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for attempted murder of his baby. He was also convicted of sexually abusing the child.

Brain damage, broken ribs, and a significant loss of blood were almost fatal for the four-month-old girl from Ommen. The child was taken to the hospital on the 12th of February of 2022, where the doctors noticed the broken ribs that had occurred at several different moments. According to the court, 32-year-old father Rik S. caused the injury.

The court described the child's injuries as extremely severe. "If and how she can continue living is unclear," the judge said. The mother of the child was given a one-year jail sentence, half of which was conditional, for negligence. Suspect Sanne ten H. should have called the emergency services sooner.

Veilig Thuis was called after the child arrived at the hospital in February 2022. Yet the child is bruised again. It almost ended fatally for the girl shortly after the supervision ended in May of that year. The mother called the emergency services on the 30th of May because the girl's diaper was full of blood. The nurse was shocked by the child's condition, the chairman said. It also appears that an object or body part has forcefully penetrated her body.

The wounds were inflicted. There are no clues to suggest that somebody other than the father or mother has done this, say the court. The wounds on the 30th of May happened after the father was alone with the child. "You are guilty of inflicting this injury," the court told S. The judge spoke of grave facts. "which concerns a tiny baby dependent on you."

Both parents had no explanation for the injuries. The Public Prosecution Service had requested 12 years against the father.