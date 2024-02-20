KLM will resume daily flights to Tel Aviv starting April 1. The airline company stopped the flights after the attacks from Hamas in Israel on October 7 and the outbreak of war in the Gaza region.

All flights to Tel Aviv will stop at Larnaca airport in Cyprus until May 19, KLM reported when announcing the summer timetable. The company also says it is "closely monitoring" the security situation in Israel.

Sister company Air France announced in January that they will resume flights from Paris to Tel Aviv. Germany's Lufthansa, another major European aviation group, also resumed flights to Israel last month.

Another airline that falls under Air France-KLM, Transavia, says it will not fly to Tel Aviv for the time being. This will remain the case at least until June. Although the safety situation has improved, the budget airline still faces practical obstacles to offering those flights again.

