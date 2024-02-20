Albert Heijn and Dirk have recalled more cookies because they may contain pieces of metal. Customers can return the affected cookies to the store for a full refund.

Both chains recalled the Best Lunetta Spritzen with an expiry date of 11-05-2024 and Easter cookies, called Merba Paassortiment at Dirk (expiry date 14-06-2024/17-06-2024) and AH Excellent Paas Creme Melange at Albert Heijn (16-06-2024).

These cookies may contain tiny pieces of metal and are not safe for consumption. The supermarket chains have removed them from the shelves and urged anyone who already bought them to return the cookies to a store for a full refund.

Last week, Jumbo, Albert Heijn, Dirk, Plus, Boni, Coop, Hoogvliet, Vomar, and DekaMarkt issued recalls for a wide variety of cookies for the same reason after cookie producer Merba raised the alarm about finding metal shavings in them.

"The metal pieces discovered have different sizes, are mainly long and thin, which could form a possible risk to people's health if they consume them," the cookie producer said. According to Merba, the metal shavings are too small to be discovered by metal detectors in the production lines.