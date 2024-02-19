Eight police officers were injured on Saturday during riots at a conference center in The Hague, Mayor Jan van Zanen wrote in a letter to the city council. Police previously reported that six officers suffered injuries. The mayor said that a group of about 700 supporters of the Eritrean government had a party at the conference center on Fruitweg. Parties in parliament want clarification about what happened.

Opponents of the dictatorial regime - rioting youth from the Eritrean organization Brigade Nhamedu, according to the mayor - showed up at the location to confront the supporters. That led to riots in which the police were pelted with objects. The mayor said that the meeting center had increased security because it has been known for some time that “meetings of the Eritrean community can lead to mutual tensions.” According to Van Zanen, in addition to the police, 13 professional security guards and 20 security guards from the community were deployed to ensure that the party could happen safely.

Despite the violence, the authorities managed to keep the supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government apart. “The police then organized transport in collaboration with the organizers to allow the visitors of the meeting to leave the city safely.”

The VVD asked the outgoing Cabinet a series of questions about the event. The liberals want “strong punishment.” The party also believes that “these types of serious acts of violence should have consequences for the ability to obtain a permanent residency permit or Dutch citizenship.”

The VVD wants to know whether the Cabinet will investigate Brigade Nhamedu. The party also wants to know whether the ambassador of Eritrea will be confronted about the riots. There have been tensions within the Eritrean community for years. One of the causes is the embassy collecting money for the diaspora by force.

“This is not the first time that there has been violence between the Eritreans in the Netherlands, and similar incidents have also occurred in other places in Europe,” said Caspar Veldkamp of NSC. He also wants actions against Eritrea at a European level.

Like other MPs, Songül Mutluer (GroenLinks-PvdA) called the outbreak of violence unacceptable. “It is, of course, important to investigate what happened yesterday, which organization is involved, and what needs to be done to prevent a recurrence. It is now up to the police to get to the bottom of this.”

PVV leader Geert Wilders posted about “arresting and deporting” the rioters on X. As Prime Minister, he wants to “severely” put things in order.

According to Lilian Helder (BBB), these were not riots but criminal behavior. “Arrest, detain, have damage compensated, and then get out,” Helder posted on X.

Things have often gone wrong between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime. Gatherings have gotten out of hand several times. In the past, diplomats from Eritrea have also been declared persona non grata because they continued to force former compatriots in the Netherlands to pay a diaspora tax.