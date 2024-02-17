An explosive device detonated at a house on Gretha Hofstralaan in Vlaardingen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday night, the police reported. No one was injured and the police started an investigation. The municipality of Vlaardingen confirmed that it was the house of a plumber in which explosive devices had previously been placed.

However, the municipality could not say whether the Vlaardingen plumber had already been contacted. The man did not want to answer ANP's questions about the explosion.

After the previous explosions, the municipality took measures for the street and the neighborhood where the explosions took place. T the installation of a mobile camera. A spokesperson said that police are additionally monitoring the neighborhood after this explosion. The municipality did not want to respond to questions about other safety measures.

"It has been quiet for a while, but it is not without reason that we have taken these kinds of strict measures. We will see, I hope it will be quiet," said the spokesperson. "The mayor has previously stated: this is not possible, together we unite forces and we want this to stop," the spokesperson stated.

That same night, there was an explosion at a house on Jacques Dutilhweg in Rotterdam. According to the police, a fire broke out but was quickly extinguished. No one was injured in the incident either. However, the police could not immediately say whether there was a connection between the two explosions.

The police are still looking for suspects responsible for the explosion.