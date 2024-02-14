Far fewer trains will run between Amsterdam Central Station and Utrecht Central Station from today until Saturday, February 24, due to rail works, NS reported. Travelers should expect extra travel time of 30 minutes or longer, the rail company said.

From today until Saturday, February 17, there will be far fewer trains between Utrecht CS and Hoorn/Uitgeest. Travelers can detour via Schiphol Airport.

From Saturday until Monday, there will be fewer trains on the entire route between Amsterdam CS and Utrecht CS. During that time, travelers can use their NS tickets on the Amsterdam metro lines 51, 53, and 54 between Amsterdam CS and Amsterdam Amstel. Those traveling between Utrecht CS and Hoorn/Uitgeest can detour via Schiphol.

For the rest of next week, until Saturday, February 24, the train disruptions will again only affect trains between Utrecht CS and Hoorn/Uitgeest. Travelers can detour via Schiphol, NS said.

The rail company urged train travelers to check the travel planner shortly before their departure for up-to-date travel times and delays.