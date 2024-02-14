A possible victory by Donald Trump in the American presidential elections later this year is already casting its shadow in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. Foreign and security policy must prepare for this now, was the tone of the Foreign Affairs budget discussion.

Trump has yet to be chosen as the Republican Party’s candidate in November’s presidential election, but he is far ahead in the polls. Trump already strained relations with NATO allies this weekend. He said if he became president, he would not help a NATO member who is under attack and does not spend 2 percent of its GDP on the military.

The Atlantic alliance risks entering an “existential crisis” if Trump becomes the American president again, Kati Piri of GroenLinks-PvdA said. She described the former president as a “geopolitical pyromaniac” who is “more fond of brutal dictators than traditional European partners.”

According to her, Europe will have to get its security in order. Consideration should also be given to strengthening the nuclear dimension, Piri said. As president, Trump maintained good ties with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Trump has little interest in continuing to support Ukraine.

VVD parliamentarian Ruben Brekelmans finds Trump’s comments “extremely worrying.” An “in-depth dialogue” with the United States is necessary because, according to him, Europe cannot yet do without the nuclear umbrella of the Americans. Europe must take over strategic capabilities from the U.S., such as satellite capacity and long-range missiles.

According to the VVD parliamentarian, Europe will have to pay more for its defense. That takes the wind out of the sails of critics like Trump, he said. A majority of the Kamer wants more money to go to the armed forces. Several parties wish to lay down the 2 percent standard in law.

According to Jan Paternotte (D66), Europe is utterly unprepared for Trump’s return. The EU must quickly abolish the veto in foreign and security areas to prevent opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán, said Paternotte. Money must go to the arms industry to support Ukraine.