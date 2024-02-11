Supermarket chain Jumbo will take extra measures to stop shoplifting over the next few weeks. For example, there will be more clearly visible camera surveillance and more and smarter random checks at self-checkouts. There will also be extra communication to customers that they must pay for all groceries and that they will be sharper on shoplifting.

Jumbo announced at the beginning of the year that more than 100 million euros worth of goods are stolen from their stores yearly. The company is already conducting a trial in which extra employees or security guards are deployed in several stores, with stricter random checks at self-checkouts. There are also more checks on receipts and bags.

The supermarket chain is also testing new software, which is meant to identify strange behavior in customers with the help of AI. These tests are expected to take around three months. If these measures are successful, they will be enforced throughout the country.

Additionally, Jumbo will give a store ban to thieves more often, and there will be a standard procedure requiring thieves to pay an 181 euro fine if caught.

Jumbo states that shoplifting also makes for more tension for store employees. "Shoplifting is not normal and should never be normalized. Everyone suffers from shoplifting and the damage that results from it. Our customers, our colleagues on the shop floor, our entrepreneurs and also Jumbo," says retail director Anrico Maat.