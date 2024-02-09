Students in Amsterdam pay an average of 948 euros per month for a student room, almost 400 euros more than the national average, according to a report by rental platform Kamernet. Student room prices increased a massive 39.4 percent in the Dutch capital between 2021 and 2023, Parool reports.

Kamernet analyzed 157,062 rental properties on its website in 2021, 2022, and 2023, excluding social housing. Nationwide, the average price for a student room last year was 551 euros.

Half (50.6 percent) of the Kamernet ads for student rooms in Amsterdam are offered by private landlords. Over a third (35.9 percent) are ads for a roommate. The remaining 13.4 percent come from realtors, locals with an extra room in the house, departing tenants, and property managers.

Student union ASVA is not surprised, chairman Izabella Voortman told Parool. “There is too little social housing for students,” she said. “In the private sector, where more than half end up, the rent quickly approaches 1,000 euros per month or more. We really see that students who do not receive financial aid are less likely to get a room. Look at our board; two of them still live at home.”

Rents for student rooms also skyrocketed in some other cities. In The Hague, students paid an average of 696 euros per month for a room last year, up 31.8 percent compared to 2021. In Breda, rents rose 29.5 percent to 557 euros per month. The cheapest student rooms are in Wageningen, with an average rent of 359 euros per month.